ASA's MSO Symposium Gets a Change of Plans

August 7, 2020
Aug. 7, 2020—The Automotive Service Association has announced that the 9th Annual MSO Symposium will take place virtually and be free to attendees, according to an ASA press release. 

Ray Fisher, president and executive director of the association, said it has been preparing for an online event since late May, due to the safety concerns brought on by COVID-19. 

“The advisory board and past attendees definitively stated that this event is critical to the MSO sector and should not skip a year or postpone,” Fisher said in the release. The aim of the free, virtual event is cater to those who may not otherwise be able to attend. Fisher said ASA is looking forward to an in-person 10th Annual MSO Symposium in 2021.

The event will take place during its originally scheduled date, Nov. 9 through 13. 

