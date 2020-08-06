MENU

News

Upcoming Webinar Discusses Risks of Automation

August 6, 2020
Aug. 6, 2020—Partners for Automated Vehicle Education announced its next webinar topic for the ongoing series, "When Humans Meet Automation." The next discussion will look at how ADAS affects driver safety on a macro-level, after weeks of discussing minutiae. 

The episode, titled "Managing Risk," will give insights into specific risks like drowsy and distracted driving and how to prepare for the evolving technology of automated systems in today's world. The panelists include experts from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Governors Highway Safety Association. 

The newest episode will air Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. You can register to watch at this link

