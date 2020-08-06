MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Emissions Could Prompt Recall of 1 Million FCA Vehicles

August 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS chrysler emission environment Fiat Jeep recall
jep

Aug. 6, 2020—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering the recall of up to 1 million vehicles, including from Jeep and other brands, due to their excessive emissions. Vehicles that have the company's 2.4-liter Tigershark engine could be recalled because of the tailpipe emissions issue.

While not an immediate safety concern, the excess emissions could impact the environment during an already tumultuous time. FCA is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board to find a way to fix the problem.

As of now, the car-maker says it "will likely initiate a recall campaign," according to Car and Driver. If you own a Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, or Jeep, you can check to see if your vehicle is affected here

 

Related Articles

Chrysler Recalls Nearly One Million Vehicles

Ford Transmission Recall Could Involve 1M Additional Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.