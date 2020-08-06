Emissions Could Prompt Recall of 1 Million FCA Vehicles

Aug. 6, 2020—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering the recall of up to 1 million vehicles, including from Jeep and other brands, due to their excessive emissions. Vehicles that have the company's 2.4-liter Tigershark engine could be recalled because of the tailpipe emissions issue.

While not an immediate safety concern, the excess emissions could impact the environment during an already tumultuous time. FCA is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board to find a way to fix the problem.

As of now, the car-maker says it "will likely initiate a recall campaign," according to Car and Driver. If you own a Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, or Jeep, you can check to see if your vehicle is affected here.