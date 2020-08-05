MENU

Call for Artists and Car Enthusiasts in Paint Competition

August 5, 2020
Aug. 5, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and SATA, one of the industry's leading spray gun manufacturers, have teamed up to host the "Spray Your Way" contest. Participants will design unique artwork to be featured on the newest edition of Sherwin-Williams spray guns, according to a press release.

Submissions are open now through Sept. 30, when Sherwin-Williams will choose three finalists. The winning design will be featured on
1,000 Sherwin-Williams Special Edition SATA X5500 spray guns, which will be released in 2021. The grand prize winner will receive one of their own custom-painted spray guns, a SATA Adam digital micrometer, a Sherwin-Williams Pro Signature reusable spray suit, and $3,600 in House of Kolor products. The two runners-up will receive a spray gun painted with their submitted design and $750 in House of Kolor products. 

Artists, car enthusiasts, and everyone in between are eligible to enter the competition. You can register and find more information here.

