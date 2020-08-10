This Week in Business Strategies

Aug. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

This Tool Can Help You Tell If You're Paying Employees Too Much—Or Not Enough — Inc.

The result depends not just on how much they earn, but where and how they live. Here's how to calculate it.

5 Easy Ways to Increase Your Profit Without Bringing in a Sale — Entrepreneur

Have you taken a look at your internal accounting structure? If not, you may be leaving money on the table.

A Primer on Restructuring Your Company’s Finances — Harvard Business Review

Understand your options, both in and out of court.