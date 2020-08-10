This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

August 10, 2020
Aug. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

This Tool Can Help You Tell If You're Paying Employees Too Much—Or Not EnoughInc. 

The result depends not just on how much they earn, but where and how they live. Here's how to calculate it.

5 Easy Ways to Increase Your Profit Without Bringing in a Sale — Entrepreneur

Have you taken a look at your internal accounting structure? If not, you may be leaving money on the table.

A Primer on Restructuring Your Company’s Finances — Harvard Business Review  

Understand your options, both in and out of court.

