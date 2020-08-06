MENU

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

August 6, 2020
KEYWORDS leadership leadership qualities leadership tactics
leadership tactics

Aug. 6, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here are a few must-read articles from the past week.

What's Your Leadership Style? Task or People? — Inc. 

More importantly, what should it be? Here's your guide to finding out.

How to Preserve Your Work Culture Beyond Free Snacks and Unlimited Vacation — Fast Company

To redesign your culture, think of it as an evolving entity depending on the strength of team connections.

How to (Actually) Change Someone’s Mind — Harvard Business Review  

Three strategies to turn adversaries into allies.

