MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Honda Recalls 608,000 Vehicles

August 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS honda recall Software
poiuytr

Aug. 5, 2020—Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs due to faulty software. The defect can cause vehicle backup cameras to fail and driver displays to malfunction or reboot while driving, creating potentially dangerous situations for drivers and passengers. 

The recalled models include 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots. This is not the first time Honda has issued a software-related recall, but it may be the largest, reports The Verge

Honda intends to notify the owners of vehicles with buggy software, while the fix can only be done at a dealership. The recall begins Sept. 3.

 

Image: Honda

Related Articles

Honda Recalls Vehicles for Owner's Manual Error

Honda Recalls 5K Cars for Front Seat Frame Replacements

You must login or register in order to post a comment.