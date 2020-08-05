Honda Recalls 608,000 Vehicles

Aug. 5, 2020—Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs due to faulty software. The defect can cause vehicle backup cameras to fail and driver displays to malfunction or reboot while driving, creating potentially dangerous situations for drivers and passengers.

The recalled models include 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots. This is not the first time Honda has issued a software-related recall, but it may be the largest, reports The Verge.

Honda intends to notify the owners of vehicles with buggy software, while the fix can only be done at a dealership. The recall begins Sept. 3.

Image: Honda