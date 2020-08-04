MENU

Opus IVS Receives New Patent

August 4, 2020
Aug. 4, 2020—Opus IVS has been awarded a patent for a pass-thru remote diagnostic system created by Bluelink. Bluelink, which was acquired by Opus IVS last year, has been developing technology for the past two decades that will allow technicians to remotely diagnose a vehicle. 

The patent is used to remotely deliver diagnostic repair guidance using J2534 and other standards. Additionally, the patent provides programming services from seven call centers with over 100 expert technicians, reports PR Newswire

"Simply having access to scan tools and software in today's service bay is no longer enough. Efficient delivery of manufacturer recommended diagnostic software, procedures, and technical assistance is critical today to ensure safe and proper repairs," says Bob Beckmann, strategic technologies for Opus IVS and founder of Bluelink. 

