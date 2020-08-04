HD Repair Forum Kicks Off Webinar Series

Aug. 4, 2020—The HD Repair Forum has kicked off its webinar series for 2020 with its first episode, "Robots on the Road: Outlook for Automated Trucking."

The first of the six webinars was hosted by Richard Bishop, president of Bishop Consulting, where the main takeaway was, "Your business needs to continue to evolve and embrace change," according to a press release. Embracing change takes many forms according to Bishop such as investing in tools, training, and equipment.

HD Repair Group offers a variety of information for collision repair on large, heavy-duty vehicles. Their objective is to inform the industry on latest news, tips, tactics, and trends.

Episode two is scheduled for Aug. 18 and can be found at this link.