Ford Recalls Almost 25,000 Vehicles

August 3, 2020
Aug. 3, 2020—Ford Motor Company is recalling 24,584 Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles that were manufactured between 2014-2020. 

According to Ford Authority, the vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the front seat wiring harnesses and the seat cushion pan, which could lead to the air bag system malfunctioning. The majority of the affected units are in the U.S. but there are over 4,000 faulty units in Canada and an additional 1,023 units in Mexico.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported yet but Ford urges customers to contact their local Lincoln dealer where they will install flocking tape and inspect other necessary repairs. 

 

Image: Ford

