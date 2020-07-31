SATA Pulls Out of SEMA

July 31, 2020—SATA and Dan-Am Company, the independent distributor of all SATA Spray Equipment for the U.S., announced they will not be attending this year's SEMA conference.

SATA says they value their collaboration with SEMA, but the health and safety of their staff and customers takes precedence, according to their press release. This announcement comes as no surprise during the COVID-19 pandemic, although SEMA has assured its supporters the show will go on as scheduled.

The show is not until November, leaving many to wonder who else will pull out of their spot. SATA says it looks forward to seeing its refinish family at SEMA 2021.

Image: SATA