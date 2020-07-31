MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

SATA Pulls Out of SEMA

July 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Cancel COVID health SEMA
dfghj

July 31, 2020—SATA and Dan-Am Company, the independent distributor of all SATA Spray Equipment for the U.S., announced they will not be attending this year's SEMA conference. 

SATA says they value their collaboration with SEMA, but the health and safety of their staff and customers takes precedence, according to their press release. This announcement comes as no surprise during the COVID-19 pandemic, although SEMA has assured its supporters the show will go on as scheduled. 

The show is not until November, leaving many to wonder who else will pull out of their spot. SATA says it looks forward to seeing its refinish family at SEMA 2021. 

 

Image: SATA

Related Articles

PODCAST: The Evolution of Glue Pull

Check Out Photos from Day 2 of SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.