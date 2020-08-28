Numbers: The Merits of Paint Vendor Training

According to findings from the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, more and more shops are utilizing training from paint vendors. In this year’s survey, 86 percent of respondents said they pay for their employees to receive training provided by paint companies, up from 80 percent two years earlier.

Is paint-vendor training necessarily more beneficial than training provided by other entities, like I-CAR or equipment manufacturers? The results are largely inconclusive, though shops that pay for employee training provided by paint companies tend to have slightly better CSI scores than those that don’t. See for yourself, in the statistical comparison above.