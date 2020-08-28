MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

Shop Life

Numbers: The Merits of Paint Vendor Training

August 28, 2020
Kelly Beaton
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry body shops collision repair paint vendors

According to findings from the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, more and more shops are utilizing training from paint vendors. In this year’s survey, 86 percent of respondents said they pay for their employees to receive training provided by paint companies, up from 80 percent two years earlier. 

Is paint-vendor training necessarily more beneficial than training provided by other entities,  like I-CAR or equipment manufacturers? The results are largely inconclusive, though shops that pay for employee training provided by paint companies tend to have slightly better CSI scores than those that don’t. See for yourself, in the statistical comparison above. 

Kelly headshot

Recent Articles by Kelly Beaton

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

FenderBender Interview Series: Greg Lobsiger

You must login or register in order to post a comment.