ASE to Host Audi Repair Webinar

July 30, 2020—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence will host a webinar tomorrow, Friday, July 31, to educate technicians in using Audi OEM repair procedures.

OEM repair information is rarely available without a hefty price tag. This free webinar will inform technicians on where to access the latest OEM repair procedures as well as how to interpret the various information provided by the OEM.

The session will be presented through erWin and hosted by Shawn Hart, Audi collision training instructor and curriculum developer at Audi of America.

Register online here.