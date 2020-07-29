This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 29, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

If You Aren't a Morning Person, Neuroscience Says Please Stop Trying to Be — Inc.

Fighting your body clock to conform to an external standard is only likely to make you less productive and successful, not more. Here's how to be your most productive self.

Why CEOs Need to Read Poetry—Yes, Poetry—to Lead in the Post-COVID World — Fast Company

Leaders will need to be resilient, open-minded, and creative. Poetry can show them the way. Here's how.

Sarcasm, Self-Deprecation, and Inside Jokes: A User’s Guide to Humor at Work — Harvard Business Review

Some leaders use humor instinctively; many more could wield it purposefully. Here's how to find the perfect balance for you.