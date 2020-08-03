This Week in Business Strategies

Aug. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Cybersecurity Planning: What All Business Owners Need to Know — Inc.

It's never too late to get started on cybersecurity planning. Here's how to get off the ground.

Microbusinesses Could Be the Key to Surviving the COVID-19 Recession — Fast Company

Communities with lots of small, informal enterprises might be more resilient, according to a study from the web-hosting platform GoDaddy. Here's how.

How to Get More from Your Social Media Partner — Harvard Business Review

Tips for building a more effective partnership with a social media agency.