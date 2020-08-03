This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

August 3, 2020
No Comments
Aug. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Cybersecurity Planning: What All Business Owners Need to KnowInc. 

It's never too late to get started on cybersecurity planning. Here's how to get off the ground.

Microbusinesses Could Be the Key to Surviving the COVID-19 Recession — Fast Company

Communities with lots of small, informal enterprises might be more resilient, according to a study from the web-hosting platform GoDaddy. Here's how.

How to Get More from Your Social Media Partner — Harvard Business Review  

Tips for building a more effective partnership with a social media agency.

