News

SEMA Specialty Equipment Showcase Deadline Approaching

July 28, 2020
July 28, 2020—SEMA has announced a deadline for its specialty vehicle spaces: this Friday, July 31. 

Specialty vehicle spaces are meant to act as marketing tools, putting products just within reach of consumers. According to the show's guidelines, vehicles on display must be owned or sponsored by the exhibiting companies at the show and placement of vehicles are at the discretion of the organizers. The remaining spaces are selling for $399 for SEMA members and $499 for non-members. 

SEMA has not canceled their annual show, but instead has outlined safety measures and precautions it plans to take in an attempt to ensure attendees' health. 

 

