CARSTAR Charitable Endeavor Aids Texas Family

July 28, 2020—CARSTAR's "Christmas in July" program recently awarded $1,000 to Julie Mora.

Mora, a breast cancer survivor and mother, was presented the money, accompanied by a gift basket of toddler toys. After battling breast cancer for eight years, Mora was still determined to become a mother, says her friend and nominator, Connie Adamson.

Mora and her husband decided to become foster parents and quickly thereafter they fell in love with their three-day-old foster child. Almost a year later, the couple has officially adopted her and they are currently planning her first birthday party.

Image: CARSTAR