MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

CARSTAR Charitable Endeavor Aids Texas Family

July 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry body shops carstar collision repair mother prize WIN

July 28, 2020—CARSTAR's "Christmas in July" program recently awarded $1,000 to Julie Mora. 

Mora, a breast cancer survivor and mother, was presented the money, accompanied by a gift basket of toddler toys. After battling breast cancer for eight years, Mora was still determined to become a mother, says her friend and nominator, Connie Adamson. 

Mora and her husband decided to become foster parents and quickly thereafter they fell in love with their three-day-old foster child. Almost a year later, the couple has officially adopted her and they are currently planning her first birthday party. 

Image: CARSTAR 

Related Articles

CARSTAR Earns Award for Charitable Endeavor

CARSTAR Owners Open New Texas Facility

You must login or register in order to post a comment.