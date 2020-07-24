MENU

News

Virtual CIC Meeting Addresses Industry's Technology Concerns

July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020—The Collision Industry Conference concluded its unprecedented virtual meeting on Thursday evening, following two full days of addressing the industry's current issues. 

CIC's Jeff Peevy led the discussions as each of CIC's extensive committees presented their findings. Those presenting included the Emerging Technologies committee, the Education and Talent Pool committee, the Industry Relations committee, Parts and Materials committee, and the Governmental committee. 

Presentation topics ranged from the workflow of ADAS calibrations to safeguarding your shop's data access.

The presentations will all be available on CIC's website early next week. 

