SEMA Organizers Urge Attendees to Register Early

July 24, 2020—While most automotive conferences have either cancelled or postponed their 2020 shows due to COVID-19, the 2020 SEMA Show is moving forward with its plans.

SEMA's organizers are encouraging attendees to register early this year so they can better plan safety measures for the upcoming show. As of now, they have announced that everyone is required to wear masks in the venue and should do their best to socially distance.

The only other adjustment that has been made is after registration, registrants will have their badges mailed directly to their homes "to reduce touch point for visitors," says SEMA.

The show will take place November 3-6, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Image: SEMA