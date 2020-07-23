Report: Americans Taking Shorter Road Trips

July 23, 2020—A new study has found that 73 percent of those surveyed plan to go on a trip this year, with 72 percent of this group planning to take their own vehicle and 23 percent plan to travel domestically by plane, according to a press release.

According to the release, Generali Global Assistance's survey found, 47 percent of those surveyed still plan to take a roadtrip domestically this summer, while only 5 percent would travel internationally.

For a post-lockdown summer trip, most U.S. travelers say they prefer a long weekend getaway with a few close traveling companions.

The survey was conducted between June 5-12.