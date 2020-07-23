MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Report: Americans Taking Shorter Road Trips

July 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Driving driving trends road trips summer vacation travel travelers
traffic

July 23, 2020—A new study has found that 73 percent of those surveyed plan to go on a trip this year, with 72 percent of this group planning to take their own vehicle and 23 percent plan to travel domestically by plane, according to a press release.

According to the release, Generali Global Assistance's survey found, 47 percent of those surveyed still plan to take a roadtrip domestically this summer, while only 5 percent would travel internationally.

For a post-lockdown summer trip, most U.S. travelers say they prefer a long weekend getaway with a few close traveling companions.

The survey was conducted between June 5-12.

Related Articles

Over 41M Americans on Road July 4th Weekend

Craftsman Collision Takes Team Trip to Pro Spot Headquarters

You must login or register in order to post a comment.