New Faces on I-CAR's Board of Directors

July 23, 2020—I-CAR had seven open board seats and has elected four new members along with three whom will be returning for a second term, according to their press release.

The newly-elected members are Jennifer Boyer of Ford Motor Company, Dean Fisher of CARSTAR/Driven Brands, Patrick Hart from New York Automotive and Diesel Institute, and Bill Shaw from PPG.

The members returning for another three-year term are Mark Allen of Audi America, Dan Friedman of Enterprise Holdings Inc., and Jim Guthrie of Car Crafters Inc.

"On behalf of I-CAR's Board of Directors, I am thrilled to bring such deep knowledge and perspectives from this highly respected and capable group of individuals to the front lines of navigating I-CAR's visions and mission, now and into the future," says Tim O'Day, chair of I-CAR's board of directors. The new members begin their role after August 26, 2020.