MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

New Faces on I-CAR's Board of Directors

July 23, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS directors elect I-CAR

July 23, 2020—I-CAR had seven open board seats and has elected four new members along with three whom will be returning for a second term, according to their press release.

The newly-elected members are Jennifer Boyer of Ford Motor Company, Dean Fisher of CARSTAR/Driven Brands, Patrick Hart from New York Automotive and Diesel Institute, and Bill Shaw from PPG. 

The members returning for another three-year term are Mark Allen of Audi America, Dan Friedman of Enterprise Holdings Inc., and Jim Guthrie of Car Crafters Inc. 

"On behalf of I-CAR's Board of Directors, I am thrilled to bring such deep knowledge and perspectives from this highly respected and capable group of individuals to the front lines of navigating I-CAR's visions and mission, now and into the future," says Tim O'Day, chair of I-CAR's board of directors. The new members begin their role after August 26, 2020. 

Recommended Products

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

I-CAR Announces 2018 International Board of Directors, Executive Committee

I-CAR Unveils Board of Directors, Exec. Committee

You must login or register in order to post a comment.