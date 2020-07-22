MENU

Small Business Job Recovery Slows

July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020—States affected the most by COVID-19 like Arizona and Texas are seeing a rapid decrease in employment for small businesses. The data showed that small and medium-sized businesses were being impacted the most.  

According to Homebase, some states had fewer employees coming in for work last week than in the first weeks of June. The data showed that six states saw the number of employees showing up for work decline by at least 5 percent. Included in those six states are Florida, Arizona, and Texas which have seen some of the biggest increases in confirmed cases since they began to reopen, reports CNBC

There are more than 3.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 140,000 deaths, reports Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center

 

Image: Homebase

