The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

July 21, 2020
ADAPT

July 22, 2020—ADAPT is all about bringing you closer to those technology topics and advances that might not impact your shop just yet. Whether it's working with OEs, software developers or shop owners, ADAPT coverage covers a wide array of sourcing to get to the heart of the story.

Details on Toyota's Usage-Based Insurance Program

OEs are increasingly getting into this new car insurance format. ADAPT speaks with Toyota about the advantages it sees in its usage-based platform, as well as how new vehicle tech makes the entire process possible.

How Do You View the Technician Definition?

Tim Cook of "A" Auto Body in Midlothian, Va., shares an in-depth look at how the technician role has evolved during his years in the collision industry.

How Predictive Maintenance Tech Works Before Parts Fail

Data-driven predictive maintenance sounds cool, but how do computer programs actually make it happen? ADAPT spoke with a leading developer of predictive maintenance tech to get the nuts and bolts.

