This Week in Business Strategies

July 24, 2020
July 25, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Ways to Rewire Your Brain for Innovation — Inc. 

Achieving transformative innovation requires seeking out unfamiliar and uncomfortable situations, and preparing for occasional failures. Here's how.

Tap into Astronomical Growth — Fast Company

One wildly popular Netflix series illustrated the two factors that can lead to astronomical growth. This is how to identify and own both.

How to Brainstorm — Remotely — Harvard Business Review  

Think outside the (Zoom) box. Fortunately, even in a remote environment, there are several approaches that can help you solve complex problems effectively.

