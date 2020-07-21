Chrysler Recalls Nearly One Million Vehicles

July 21, 2020—Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling specific 2008-10 Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan in addition to 2007-11 Nitro vehicles, totaling 925,239 affected vehicles.

The vehicles in question may have a loose or missing brand emblem in the center of the steering wheel. What initially sounds like a harmless cosmetic issue could actually be very dangerous in the event of a crash. The emblem is supposed to be held in place by securing nuts, but a loose emblem and securing nuts could quickly turn into projectiles if the air bags were to be deployed.

The recall is expected to begin August 26, when Chrysler will replace the driver's air bag cover free of charge.