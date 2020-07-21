MENU

News

CIECA Names New Technical Project Manager

July 21, 2020
No Comments
Paulette

July 21, 2020—Paulette Reed has been named CIECA's new business analyst/technical project manager. Reed has been in the industry for the past 25 years and has an extensive history of reaching the CIECA Standards. 

Her new responsibilities include coordinating and managing the organization's committee meetings and activities as well as the CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry, according to a press release. 

Charley Quirt, who formerly held the title, is transitioning to retirement. 

