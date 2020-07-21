MENU

News

Bosch Announces New VP

July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020—Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America has announced Todd Hertzler as its new vice president, independent aftermarket sales. 

Throughout his 14 dedicated years at Bosch, Hertzler has worked on three different continents. Most recently, he held the title Director of Global Accounts. Hertzler will report directly to Enrico Manuele, the regional president, automotive aftermarket North America.

"Todd Hertzler has been an incredible asset to Bosch, and I am extremely pleased that he will be leading the Bosch Independent aftermarket sales team to even higher levels of performance and success," Manuele said in a press release. 

