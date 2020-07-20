MENU

Hyundai Recalls 270,000 Vehicles

July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020—Hyundai is recalling vehicles that are equipped with tire inflator kits. When the inflator is plugged into the 12-volt power outlet, once commonly used as a cigarette lighter, a fire risk emerges. 

According to Consumer Reports, the outlets in some vehicles may not have been installed correctly, disabling a thermal fuse that protects against overheating. If yours was installed incorrectly and you were to unknowingly plug in your tire inflator, it could cause a fire. 

The models being recalled were manufactured between 2011 and 2012 and include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata Hybrid, and Veloster. 

