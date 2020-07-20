MENU

Tesla Model 3 Has a Defect

July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020—Logan Derouanna was driving in the rain at the appropriate speed when the back bumper of his Tesla Model 3 flew off. After hearing a boisterous noise, Derouanna pulled over to discover the back of his car was missing. His story is one of many Tesla Model 3 owners. 

According to an article by InsideEV, Deroaunna waited for over an hour for Roadside Assistance to no avail. After contacting Tesla, he was told they would not cover the repairs and that the incident was "an act of god." 

After a few strongly worded emails, Tesla came around and paid for Derouanna's expenses, but they have yet to disclose how they plan to fix this issue. 

