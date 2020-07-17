SEMA 2020 to Require Face Masks

July 17, 2020—SEMA attendees will be required to wear a face mask or a face shield during the 2020 event, according to a press release.

According to the release, the new requirement is part of the show's plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With 1,800 exhibiting companies participating in the 2020 event, which will take place November 3-6 in Las Vegas, the plan also includes several precautions and preventative safety measures.

Show organizers also released a video detailing what attendees should expect when it comes to the preventative measures.