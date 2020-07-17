MENU

ALLDATA Launches New Management System

July 17, 2020
KEYWORDS data efficiency mangement

July 17, 2020—ALLDATA has developed a one-stop shop for management solutions. The suite of shop management solutions has three distinct services to keep your shop running efficiently. 

The ALLDATA Shop Manager allows you to generate estimates, put in repair orders, and track invoices, according to their press release. 

In addition to the aid it provides for shops, ALLDATA Shop Manager is also fully integrated, allowing the customers to access their own information.  

