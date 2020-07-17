ALLDATA Launches New Management System
July 17, 2020—ALLDATA has developed a one-stop shop for management solutions. The suite of shop management solutions has three distinct services to keep your shop running efficiently.
The ALLDATA Shop Manager allows you to generate estimates, put in repair orders, and track invoices, according to their press release.
In addition to the aid it provides for shops, ALLDATA Shop Manager is also fully integrated, allowing the customers to access their own information.