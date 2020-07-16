MENU

I-CAR Announces New Vice President

July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020—I-CAR names Jeff Peevy as the new vice president — Technical Products, Programs & Services. 

Peevy's experience ranges from being president of the Automotive Management Institute for the Automotive Service Association to serving as a chairman of the Collision Industry Conference. His history with I-CAR includes his time as senior director of field operations. 

According to the press release, I-CAR will continue its working relationship with ASA and AMI to create a seamless transition. Peevy's new role becomes effective in late July. 

