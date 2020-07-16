Collision Repair Pillar Dick Schoonover Passes Away

July 16, 2020—Dick Schoonover of Schoonover Bodyworks passed away on July 9 in his home with his wife, Beryl, by his side, according to son Mike Schoonover. Schoonover was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a pillar in the automotive community.

Schoonover Bodyworks and Glass has been sharing their technical skills and caring customer service since 1938. Dick Schoonover shared his talents since even before that. He shared his love of cars with his sons and anyone who would listen, according to Mike. He was very active in the collision repair industry, serving on boards and committees for ASA, ASC, I-CAR, and others. When he wasn't at home or in the shop, he coached youth sports and sponsored local youth teams.

He has been described as an innovator, businessman and mentor, and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.