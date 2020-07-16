MENU

News COVID-19

ASA Encourages Shops to Contact Senators

July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020—The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is urging members to send a letter to their senators to oppose a Clash for Clunkers program in the next COVID-19 economic stimulus legislation, according to a press release.

According to the release from ASA, the fifth COVID-19 stimulus legislation that was passed on May 15 did not include the Obama Administration's Cash for Clunker program, which some auto manufacturers have proposed to revive. The program, used back in the summer of 2009 after the 2008 recession, paid owners of older vehicles as much as $4,500 to help stimulate the economy. During this period of time, approximately 700,000 post-warranty vehicles were taken off U.S. highways and out of independent repair shops.

Back in May, aftermarket associations, including the Auto Care Association, Tire Industry Association and Service Station Dealers of American and Allied Trades, the Automotive Oil Change Association, and the Automotive Service Association, all opposed the idea of having a new Cash for Clunkers program to be included in the next COVID-19 stimulus legislation, and sent a letter to Congressional leaders to state their opposition.

