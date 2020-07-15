Fisker Inc Announces an Electric SUV

Henrik Fisker of Fisker Inc, claims he has created the greenest car on the market. According to a press release, the electric SUV boasts a vegan interior, 300 horsepower and a roof composed of solar panels.

The SUV offers enticing features such as a state-of-the-art display integrated into the windshield and nine glass windows surrounding the exterior of the vehicle. Each of the windows drop, including the back hatch allowing for easy storage of larger items.

With a starting price of $37,499, this vehicle hopes to do better than Fisker's first model, an electric sports car priced at $100,000. The Fisker Ocean is predicted to be available to the public by 2022.