This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

July 15, 2020
ADAPT

July 15, 2020—ADAPT has an eye on the OE world to identify the trends, technologies and ideas that will help your shop be prepared for the next generation of vehicles.

Recent featured stories have examined startup companies, manufacturing, ADAS guides and more.

 

GM Releases Extensive ADAS, Calibration Guide

Getting extensive OE information is crucial for repairers working around ADAS components. General Motors recently released a detailed guide for its systems, and ADAPT has the link and summary here.

 

3-D Printing Isn't Just Cheap Plastic

What started as a neat idea is now becoming a reality. From the OE world to the aftermarket performance modifiers, see how 3-D printing works to produce quality parts.

 

Ford to Launch Hands-Free, Eyes-on Driving on 2021 Models

Read all about this data-driven feature that will allow hands-free driving on around 100,000 miles of North American roadway. This will be something to keep an eye on for 2021 models.

 

Electric Vehicles: On Hold or Ramping Back Up?

COVID-19 disrupted a lot of development in the electric vehicle world, but what are the lasting effects? This story examines the landscape as it looks now, with the help of one major industry analyst.

