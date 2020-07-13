DCR Systems' Classic Accident Repair Center Now BMW Certified 

MENU

July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020—DCR Systems last week announced that Classic Accident Repair Center, one of the company's nine operations, is now a BMW Certified Collision Repair Center. 

Located in Mentor, Ohio, and established in 2005, the collision repair facility is one of the first independent repair facilities in the country to earn that designation. It's affiliated with the Classic BMW dealership, which sponsored the body shop during the certification process. Until recently, only a BMW dealer-owned body shop could become a Certified Collision Repair Center. In 2018, the auto manufacturer announced that it would begin allowing independent repair facilities sponsored by dealerships join its Certified Collision Center network. 

With 12 certifications, Giarrizzo and his employees were big supporters of the certification process. Much of the instruction for this certification process took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many technicians took additional classes online. 

For more information about DCR Systems, visit https://www.dcrsystems.com/.

