SEMA Accepting Award Nominations

July 10, 2020—Nominations for the 2020 SEMA Person of the Year Award are now being accepted, according to a press release.

According to the release, the award recognizes an industry member for making contributions to the industry. While the award celebrates the accomplishments of a person who has made an impact on the specialty-equipment market, the candidate must meet certain requirements, including working directly within the industry and being employed by a SEMA-member company.

In addition to SEMA Person of the Year, the SEMA Industry Awards also include Manufacturer of the Year, Rep Agency of the Year, Warehouse Distributor of the Year, and Gen-III Innovator of the Year.

The award winners will be celebrated for their accomplishments at the 2020 SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, Thursday, Nov. 5, during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Submit nominations here.