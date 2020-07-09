MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Autel Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage 

July 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS Autel US auto Auto Industry collision repair

July 10, 2020—Autel US recently released three calibration expansion packages for its advanced driver-assistance system calibration frame systems, the Standard Calibration System, and the MA600 Mobile Calibration System that expand vehicle and device coverage. 

The MA600CAL3 package, for example, includes the MA600 Mounting Plate to expand the capability of the MA600 to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, front collision warning, and night vision. The Mounting Plate allows the remaining parts of the package to be attached to the frame and used to calibrate the ADAS devices on the vehicle, according to a company press release. 

For more information, the company encourages shop operators to contact an authorized Autel US distributor. 

 

Related Articles

Hunter Integrates with Autel for ADAS Calibrations

Autel Announces New ADAS Calibration System

You must login or register in order to post a comment.