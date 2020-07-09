Autel Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage 

July 10, 2020—Autel US recently released three calibration expansion packages for its advanced driver-assistance system calibration frame systems, the Standard Calibration System, and the MA600 Mobile Calibration System that expand vehicle and device coverage.

The MA600CAL3 package, for example, includes the MA600 Mounting Plate to expand the capability of the MA600 to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, front collision warning, and night vision. The Mounting Plate allows the remaining parts of the package to be attached to the frame and used to calibrate the ADAS devices on the vehicle, according to a company press release.

For more information, the company encourages shop operators to contact an authorized Autel US distributor.