MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Domestic Cars Reach Record Average Age 

July 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars Domestic Cars

July 9, 2020—According to auto industry analyst Jim Lang's recent report, domestic nameplate cars across the U.S. averaged 14.8 years of age at the outset of 2020, establishing a new record. 

Domestic nameplate cars' average age has climbed more than 2.0 years over the past decade, and is now more than one-fifth older than the average age of all light vehicles on U.S. roads, Lang notes. The age of domestic nameplate cars averaged 12.7 years at the beginning of 2010 before reaching 13.5 years in 2014 and 13.8 years in 2015. By 2018, that average age had reached 14.4 years. 

Lang noted in his report that a few main factors drove domestic cars' average age higher, including: lower new car sales, the expanding new car sales share captured by foreign nameplates (both imports and "transplants") and longer-lasting domestic nameplate cars on U.S. roads. 

Also, Lang said, the declining number of domestic nameplate cars entering service during each of the last 10 years has driven up the average age of those remaining on the road. 

Related Articles

Domestic Cars Reach Record-High Age

Average Age of Cars, Light Trucks Rises

You must login or register in order to post a comment.