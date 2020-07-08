This Week in Leadership Tips

MENU

July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Why You May Be More Resilient Than You ThinkInc. 

Faced with a pandemic and an economic crisis, people are feeling gratitude and learning new skills, a survey shows. Here's some insight.

Why Leaders Need to Over-Communicate During a Crisis — Entrepreneur

To lead through challenging times, Thoughtspot CEO Sudheesh Nair is making sure his team has more information than they need. Here's what he's doing. 

Look to Military History for Lessons in Crisis Leadership — Harvard Business Review  

Eight lessons from some of history’s greats.

