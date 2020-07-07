MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Congressman Gets Nearly $1M in PPP Loans for Auto Business

July 7, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars loans PPP

July 7, 2020—A Pennsylvania congressman received nearly $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief loans for his auto dealerships, according to a report by the newspaper website inquirer.com.

Records show that U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who represents a northwest Pennsylvania district that includes Erie, owns car dealerships outside of Pittsburgh. Three entities associated with the business each received federal loans ranging between $150,000 and $350,000, Treasury Department records show.

Kelly's businesses received the government-backed loans in April under the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program as part of the government's pandemic relief legislation. The loans helped retain 95 jobs at Kelly's business, according to Treasury data.

A centerpiece of the government's efforts to protect small businesses and their employees amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loan program has been criticized for making it easier for big businesses to get fast cash than for smaller, mom-and-pop businesses.

Members of Congress were not prohibited from receiving the federal aid, though some have drawn criticism for benefiting from a law they passed.

Related Articles

SBA Provides Applications for PPP Loan Forgiveness

Consultants to Address PPP Loan Forgiveness in Webinar

ASA: Nearly 90 Percent of Industry Applied for PPP

You must login or register in order to post a comment.