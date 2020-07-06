Electric Vehicles: On Hold or Ramping Back Up?

July 6, 2020—COVID-19 has had a major impact on the nation and the automotive industry is no exception. The forecast for the next five years has changed as automakers refocus to find ways to pull through the pandemic. The hot trends, such as self-driving and EV vehicles, have had to be put on the backburner in order to prioritize. Jim Lang, aftermarket analysis and president of Lang Marketing, predicted that potential EV sales will drop by 1 million in wake of the pandemic.

“Lower total vehicle sales and a number of disincentives to purchase EVs mean that the projected sales of nearly 2 million Electric vehicles during 2020 to 2023 (which is part of many experts’ scenarios for the elimination of ICE vehicles on U.S. roads) will be slashed by more than half,” Lang wrote.

However, a few recent news items show signs that the EV market is not dead in the water quite yet.

First-Ever Electric Vehicle Dealership

Set to launch in the Fall in Miami, Jolta will curate EVs, have onsite charging stations, solutions and installation services. In addition, e-cars, e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycles will also be available. Jolta plans on opening 14 other dealerships in the U.S. by 2025.

Charging Stations Popping Up

One of the drawbacks for customers purchasing EVs is the lack of charging stations available. A regional grocery chain for the greater Washington D.C. area, Giant Food, recently announced it will provide free charging stations at select locations, which helps increase the amount of options for EV drivers in the area.

Electrify America has completed its first cross-country fast-charging route for EVs, according to Green Car Reports. Drivers can now complete a coast-to-coast drive between LA and Washington, D.C. A second route connecting San Diego and Jacksonville is currently being worked on and is scheduled to be complete by September.

EV Makers Spreading Out

Rivian, an EV maker with a significant presence in Detroit, is shifting its focus to other areas of the nation and moving some of its workforce to its Irvine, Calif. facility, according to Green Car Reports. Other members of its Michigan staff will be moved to its Normal, Ill. plant where there are plans to produce multiple electric-truck models, including the R1T pickup, according to Green Car Reports.