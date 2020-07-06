MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Tesla Denies Firing Employees

July 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS California coronavirus firing firing employees tesla Tesla plant
tesla

July 6, 2020—Tesla has denied media reports saying it's fired any employees who chose to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters.

An article from The Washington Post said Wednesday that three Tesla workers were fired after opting to stay home from the Fremont, Calif., factory. However, the company said in a blog post that it had waived its attendance policy for several weeks since reopening its factories, while also stating it's offered employees some time to stay home with no questions asked. Tesla also said it's protective measures taken meet and exceed county, state, and federal guidelines.

Out of 37 other states seeing coronavirus infections rising, California has seen positive tests climb 37 percent with hospitalizations up 56 percent over the past two weeks.

Related Articles

Tesla Denies Acceleration Issues

Volkswagen Denies Interest in Tesla

How I Did it: Tactfully Firing Employees

You must login or register in order to post a comment.