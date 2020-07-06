Tesla Denies Firing Employees

July 6, 2020—Tesla has denied media reports saying it's fired any employees who chose to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters.

An article from The Washington Post said Wednesday that three Tesla workers were fired after opting to stay home from the Fremont, Calif., factory. However, the company said in a blog post that it had waived its attendance policy for several weeks since reopening its factories, while also stating it's offered employees some time to stay home with no questions asked. Tesla also said it's protective measures taken meet and exceed county, state, and federal guidelines.

Out of 37 other states seeing coronavirus infections rising, California has seen positive tests climb 37 percent with hospitalizations up 56 percent over the past two weeks.