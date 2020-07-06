MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Used Car Sales Up Amid Coronavirus

July 6, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS coronavirus sales forecast used car sales used cars used vehicles
cars

July 6, 2020—Used-car sales have seen an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, used-car sales rose 17 percent above the pre-pandemic forecasts in June after dropping 38 percent in April.

Factors influencing the increase comes from lower interest rates, to about 4.73 percent on average for a 36-month used-car loan, from 5 percent in early March. The report also says that some buyers have used their federal stimulus checks on their vehicle purchases.

The used-vehicle market’s recovery is a relief for dealers and auto makers, which have seen other areas of their businesses affected by the pandemic.

Chapman Dugger, a director at a dealership group with about 10 stores in Maryland and Virginia, for example, said in the report that used-car sales rose by 26 percent in June compared to the year earlier, while new vehicle sales fell by 16 percent. Other parts of the business, including parts sales and collision repair, also are struggling because people are driving less, he told WSJ.

Related Articles

TrueCar.com: Retail sales down, used sales up

Report: Coronavirus Affecting Car Sales

You must login or register in order to post a comment.