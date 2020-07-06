Lincoln Discontinues its Continental

July 6, 2020—Lincoln will discontinue its Continental sedan, which has been in production in some form since 1939.

Citing a report from Automotive News, The Drive says that Lincoln is following the lead of parent company Ford, which has been phasing out cars in favor of SUVs and trucks.

The first luxury-minded Continental came out in 1939, according to a history compiled by Forbes. It was refined over the years into a long, stylish passenger car. Lincoln discontinued the Continental in 2002 as Americans' appetites for heavy rear-wheel-drive cars waned. But it was reintroduced in 2016. The 2019 model sold just over 6,500 units, according to The Verge, leading to its current demise.

Image: Lincoln