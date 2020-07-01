This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

July 1, 2020—ADAPT is all about looking ahead and helping shop owners identify new trends and features that will come into your facility. This past week in reporting has focused on that goal.

Evolving Air Bag Tech Forces IIHS to Revisit Testing

When airbag technology evolves, so do the tests needed to prove effectiveness. This is a rundown of how some OEs are improving airbag technology and where the IIHS is making changes to keep up.

Web Event Takes On Aftermarket ADAS Concerns

There was a lot to digest in a recent SEMA web presentation on ADAS in the aftermarket. ADAPT has an overview about the push for standardization and the aftermarket's leadership in developing processes. Plus, get familiar with a potential tech feature that might disrupt repairs on modern cars.

CCC: Documenting Proper ADAS Calibrations is Critical

This may seem like a no-brainer, but operators need to know what's at stake with ADAS calibrations to truly believe in full documentation procedures.

Why Big Changes in Vehicle Design Happen More Often

On a grander scale for the automotive industry, change is coming more and more often. An industry expert shares a critical catalyst for change: the switch from mechanical upgrades to software and digital tech upgrades.