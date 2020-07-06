This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

July 6, 2020
July 6, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Ways to Become a Company People Want to Work ForInc. 

Creating a strong culture is key to becoming a world-class workplace. Here are six ways that you can do the same.

Hiring and Firing: How to Know When You Need to Let Someone Go — Entrepreneur

Use this system to focus your thoughts when making a tough decision with an employee.

How to Design a Better Hiring ProcessHarvard Business Review  

It’s time to move past “What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?” Here's how.

