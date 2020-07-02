This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 2, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

When Starting a Business, Lean Into Criticism — Inc.

You don't have to agree with the feedback you receive, but you will learn something, according to LearnVest founder Alexa von Tobel. Here's her advice.

When You Should Listen to Your Self-Doubt—and When You Shouldn't — Fast Company

There are times when self-doubt is beneficial, but there are also many times when it can be a huge impediment. Here’s how to know the difference.

Lessons from a Working Mom on "Doing It All" — Harvard Business Review

Stop aiming for perfection, and start aiming for happiness. Here's how.