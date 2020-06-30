Geneva Motor Show Postponed to 2022

June 30, 2020—Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced they would not be organizing the event in 2021, reports Reuters.

According to the report, organizers of the event said many exhibitors surveyed said they would probably not participate in the 2021 event and that they would prefer to have it held in 2022.

The committee and council of the Foundation Salon International de l'Automobile said exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

According to a report from BBC News, the international auto show was due to take place in March 2021