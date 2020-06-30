MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Geneva Motor Show Postponed to 2022

June 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2022 coronavirus coronavirus pandemic coronavirus response Geneva Geneva Motor Show postponed
auto show

June 30, 2020—Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced they would not be organizing the event in 2021, reports Reuters.

According to the report, organizers of the event said many exhibitors surveyed said they would probably not participate in the 2021 event and that they would prefer to have it held in 2022.

The committee and council of the Foundation Salon International de l'Automobile said exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

According to a report from BBC News, the international auto show was due to take place in March 2021

Related Articles

New York Auto Show Postponed Over Coronavirus

AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST Event Postponed

HD Repair Forum Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

You must login or register in order to post a comment.